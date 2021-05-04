Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.84

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 988542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

