Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.84

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 988542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
