Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Terex traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 1151449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -846.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

