The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.60

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.60 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.54%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.