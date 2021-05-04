The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Western Union updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 6,878,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,241. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

