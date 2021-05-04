Thisoption Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,414.00 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $5,414.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00274254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01168263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00761976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.23 or 0.99806235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars.

