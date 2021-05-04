Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by CIBC

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.72. 1,650,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,254. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

