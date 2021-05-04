TON Token Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TON Token has a market capitalization of $762,878.06 and $51,020.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TON Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00090258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00069433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.64 or 0.00857233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.24 or 0.09801088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00101293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00044898 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.