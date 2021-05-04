Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tronox traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 937581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,169,000 after purchasing an additional 298,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tronox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tronox by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,919,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

