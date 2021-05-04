Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.30

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 1389347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 34.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 91,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

