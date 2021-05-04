Unification One Day Trading Volume Tops $30,589.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $30,589.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unification has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00075775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00906100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,869.05 or 0.10437534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00102178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.