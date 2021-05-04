Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH opened at $177.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.