Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.11

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 1843328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.