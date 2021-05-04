Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.11

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 1843328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
