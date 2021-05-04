Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $320.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Virtus Investment Partners traded as high as $281.99 and last traded at $269.90, with a volume of 58212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.19.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRTS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,831,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.13.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.