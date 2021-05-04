Visor.Finance Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $79.48 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00004830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00090258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00069433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.64 or 0.00857233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.24 or 0.09801088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00101293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00044898 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,228,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

