Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.63 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

