Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.10

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €23.10 ($27.18) and last traded at €22.34 ($26.28), with a volume of 145059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €22.96 ($27.01).

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.18 and its 200 day moving average is €17.80.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

