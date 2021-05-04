Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:WTS traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.33. 118,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,140. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

