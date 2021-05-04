Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JOANN (JOAN)

JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 225,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Get JOANN Inc alerts:

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 over the last three months.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.