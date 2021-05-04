Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBK. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBK opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

