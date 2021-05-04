WINkLink (WIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $374.75 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $374.75 million and $235.26 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066310 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 3,051.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.68 or 0.03539404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00264190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.01162468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00745097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,608.00 or 1.00317459 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

