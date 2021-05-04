XMON Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $1,111.32 or 0.02058694 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $60,083.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066451 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,786.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.95 or 0.03389957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00265235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.69 or 0.01162780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00744912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.71 or 0.99763140 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

