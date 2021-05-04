yAxis Trading Down 49.1% Over Last Week (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.98 or 0.00071611 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market capitalization of $36.33 million and approximately $67,405.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066310 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,051.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.68 or 0.03539404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00264190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.01162468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00745097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,608.00 or 1.00317459 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

