Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.13.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $479.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

