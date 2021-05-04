Zel 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.00460178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00196515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.60 or 0.00210445 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004803 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.