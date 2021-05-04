ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $24,389.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00274254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01168263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00761976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.23 or 0.99806235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

