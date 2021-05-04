Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.600-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.60-$8.00 EPS.

NYSE ZBH traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.93. 1,754,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.88, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

