Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.