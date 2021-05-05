$0.12 EPS Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

