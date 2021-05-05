-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

