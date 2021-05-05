$0.54 EPS Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VSEC shares. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of VSEC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. 1,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VSE has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.44 million, a P/E ratio of 427.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VSE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VSE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.