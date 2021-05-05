$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 928.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $986,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

