108,575 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

