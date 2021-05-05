19,907 Shares in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $181.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $170.80. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

