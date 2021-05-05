201,072 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.20% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 83,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,828. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.