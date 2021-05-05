26,228 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

