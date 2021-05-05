34,102 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824.

Several research firms have commented on U. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

