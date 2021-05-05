42,748 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,748 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSE:BHP opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

