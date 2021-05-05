58,000 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. 27,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

