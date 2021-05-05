Abyss Token (ABYSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.00821404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,423.92 or 0.09466161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044176 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

