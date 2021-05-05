ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.93 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.78.

ACAD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,444. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,948 shares of company stock worth $1,643,432. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

