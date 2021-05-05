ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of ACCO Brands worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Insiders have sold a total of 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

