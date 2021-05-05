Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.87 million.

Accolade stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 593,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

ACCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

