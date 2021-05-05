Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics to post earnings of ($3.71) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.07. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. On average, analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ACOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

