Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

