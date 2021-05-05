Acutus Medical (AFIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-60 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $38.99.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

