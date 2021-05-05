ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

