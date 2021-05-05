AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,845 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NOBL stock opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48.

