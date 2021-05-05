AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,587 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $90.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

