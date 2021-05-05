AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 68,142 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 158.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

