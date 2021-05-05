AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,713 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in STORE Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

NYSE STOR opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.